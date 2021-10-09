Tripura Govt Offers Free Training to Girls for Defence Exams

The government of Tripura will be selecting 250 meritorious girl students and provide them scholarships for the defence course — National Defence Academy (NDA). It had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with edtech platform Unacademy “to empower meritorious girl students from the state to prepare for NDA exams."

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Dept of Education, Govt of Tripura and Unacademy will conduct two aptitude tests over the next 12 months to select 125 meritorious students in each exam to award them scholarships on Unacademy. A total of 250 girl students will receive the benefits of these scholarships, which is a one-year free Unacademy Plus subscription for Defence exams.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ratan Lal Nath, Minister for Education, Govt of Tripura said, “At the start of the holy Navratri, we see this collaboration with Unacademy as true service to girl students. The State of Tripura will produce more women warriors who would serve this nation, access to quality content would be at the centre of this defence coaching program.”

This comes after the Supreme Court has asked centre to allow women to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) NDA exam from this session. Only male candidates were allowed to appear in this exam till now but that rule has been changed now. There will be few changes in the exam pattern for women. The recruitment board selects the eligible candidates after conducting written exam and physical training.

The governing body will now be required to build a separate infrastructure for the women candidates. The Centre had mentioned earlier that aspects of training and curriculum for women candidates need to be prepared such as outdoor training, drills, swimming, sports, games, etc should be designed differently after a proper analysis and expert opinion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.