Tripura JEE Application Deadline Extended

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Exam (TBJEE) has extended the application deadline for the TJEE 2021 to April 30. The application process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) was to conclude on April 25, according to the earlier schedule. The entrance exam for admission to Tripura-based colleges was to be held on June 23. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala.

This year, in place of conducting the exam over the course of two days and four shifts, it will be conducted in a single day with three shifts. In the first shift physics and chemistry, exams will be taken for 1 hour 30 minutes followed by biology in the second shift for 45 minutes, and mathematics in the third shift for 45 minutes.

The exam will have four subjects - physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology. There will be 30 compulsory questions for each subject, taking three questions from each module. For every right answer, candidates will get four marks, for the wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Students will have to answer 120 questions in three hours. There will be three shifts - the first shift will consist of physics and chemistry question papers, and the subsequent two shifts will be consisting of biology and mathematics question papers.

The result will be released in the third week of July. Based on the merit, candidates will be appearing for counseling. Results will be based on relative performance and will have a percentile score. For every college and course, the cut-off is different. Candidates have to go through the counseling process to reserve a seat.

Apart from TJEE, WBJEE, VITEEE, SRMJEE, TS EAMCET, APEAMCET, UPCET, and JEE Main are among other prominent entrance exams for admission to undergraduate courses. The April session of JEE Main has been postponed, while the applications are still on for TSEAMCET, UPCET, COMEDK among others.

