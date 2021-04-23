Tripura Postpnes Teacher Recruitment Exams for STGT, PGT Posts

Teacher’s Recruitment Board, Tripura has postponed the selection test for recruitment at the post of graduate and postgraduate teachers. The recruitment exam was scheduled to be held on May 2 and 8. The revised dates for the exams have not been released yet. The TRTB has decided to postpone the exam due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

“In view of the rising trend in Covid cases, it has been decided that the STGT 2020 & STPGT 2020 Which were scheduled to be held on 2nd and 8th May 2021 is hereby postponed until further order," informed Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Higher Education, School Education, Government of Tripura.

The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) conduct of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the selection of candidates as teachers for the elementary level or classes 1 to 8 as well as the conduct of selection test for graduate teachers for classes 9-10 and selection test for postgraduate teachers for classes 11-12 for a recommendation of recruitment of teachers.

The eligibility test for those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5 will consist of subjects including child development and pedagogy, language-I, language-II, mathematics, and environmental science with 30 questions worth one mark, each. For the teachers who want to teach classes 6 to 8, the exam would consist of topics including child development and pedagogy, language-I, language-II, and subject-specific papers. The subject-specific section will have 60 questions.

