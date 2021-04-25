Tripura Postpones Pre-Boards for Classes 10, 12, TBSE Board Exams as per schedule

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the Tripura government has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 pre-board exams. The order is applicable for government, semi-government, private schools, and madrasas. While the government has asked for “strict compliance" for the pre-boards, the class 10 and 12 board exams are yet to be deferred. Most of the boards including CBSE, CISCE, and several other state boards have canceled class 10 and postponed class 12 board exams, however, the TBSE has recently said that it would go ahead with the board exam schedule.

TBSE Board exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held from May 18 onwards. Over 50,000 students are expected to appear for class 12 and about 30,000 will appear for class 10 exams. As a relaxation, this year Tripura Board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for board exams. Boards will be held amid strict covid-19 related guidelines, as per the TBSE.

Exams for classes 9 and 11 in Tripura-based schools were also postponed till further notice, as decided by the local authorities earlier.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has decided to shut schools and colleges till further notice. This also includes private colleges and schools based in Tripura. The govt will only allow the pre-scheduled exams to take place including Board exams.

Unlike JEE Main April attempt which has been postponed, Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) - entrance exam for Tripura-based colleges - will be held as per schedule on June 23. The application deadline process, however, has been extended till April 30 from April 25, earlier.

The teacher eligibility test scheduled to be held on May 2 and May 8 has also been postponed till further notice. The revised dates for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) have not been announced yet.

After reopening for some time, schools, colleges, and higher education institutes across Tripura have been shut due to the second wave of COVID-19. As classes are being held online, education institutes have been asked to remain shut indefinitely starting April 17.

