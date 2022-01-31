Tripura Schools, Colleges Reopening Today

Schools and colleges in Tripura are reopening from today, January 31 across all classes, the state education minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the same on Sunday. The decision was taken to make up for the learning loss of the students as well as keep in mind their mental health. The Tripura government had closed schools from January 15 to 30 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Nath said that several educationists and parents had asked the state government to open schools, colleges, and universities. They are now being reopened and all students would have to follow Covid-19 appropriate rules and guidelines across all educational institutions.

The state government took the decision to reopen schools after consulting the directors of the state health and education departments. All the educational institutions from pre-primary to higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities are reopening today.

The education minister also added that since schools were closed have been closed mostly since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the students were unable to meet their friends and suffered learning losses. He also said the Tripura school and college exams will be held as per schedule.

“The UNICEF recently observed that keeping schools closed is way higher than dangers of keeping them open. The World Bank has also cautioned that the students had suffered a lot and mental health of students had broken down," Nath told news agency PTI.

Not just Tripura, schools in Bengaluru too are reopening from today. Following a slight decline in the Covid-19 cases in the Karnataka capital, the state government has allowed schools to reopen for all classes as well as colleges from Monday. The decision was taken after a meeting with the Covid-19 technical advisory committee. Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh urged the officials to put strict Covid-19 protocols in place during physical classes.

