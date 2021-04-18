Tripura Shuts Schools, Colleges till Further Notice

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the Tripura government has decided to shut schools and colleges till further notice. This also includes private colleges and schools based in Tripura. The govt will only allow the pre-scheduled exams to take place.

The TBSE Board exams for classes 10 and 12 which are scheduled to be held from May 18 will take place as the prescheduled exams are allowed to be held. Over 50,000 students are expected to appear for class 12 and about 30,000 will appear for class 10 exams. This is in contrast with the decision taken by CBSE, CISCE, and several other educational boards across the country.

The Board had decided to curtail the syllabus by 30 per cent. Schools had remain shut and classes have been held online. The syllabus was curtailed to help students cope with their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

