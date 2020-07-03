Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Tripura Board Releases Class 10 Scores at tbse.in; Find Toppers Here

TBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 | Over 39,000 students received their TBSE 10th results as the Tripura Education Minister announced the Madhyamik results on July 3 at 9am. The three official websites of the Tripura Board where the madhyamik results have been released are tbse.in tsu.trp.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board was supposed to conduct the pending examination of the old syllabus and Madrasa candidates in June. However, the TBSE took the decision of cancelling all pending exams for the year and to declare the result instead.

The subjects postponed due to the Covid-19 implications included Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim (new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts. However, these exams stand cancelled now.

TBSE Class 10 result 2020: Where and How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link for TBSE Class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Log in on the new page using the required credentials

Step 4: TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen. Download it

According to the initial date sheet, the TBSE Class 10 Examinations this year was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams were postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

