True Education is About Understanding Others: Dalai Lama to IIM Rohtak Students

“True education is about understanding others and the environment," said Dalai Lama while interacting with the students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak. He said that true education can transform attitudes, which is ultimately the finest strategy to change the course of life, lessen conflicts, and attain peace.

He interacted with students, faculty members, staff, and other community members of IIM Rohtak via video conferencing on the topic “Facing Challenges with Compassion and Wisdom."

During the interaction, he encouraged students to not focus on what they can get but focus on what they can give. He further said that materialism is on the rise in the world that modern India should continue to show compassion for those who do not have enough. He stated “We need to rekindle our own age-old ‘Ahimsa’ and ‘Karuna’ traditions. In order to create a peaceful and joyful environment, human nature needs to be more sympathetic. Together, Ahimsa and Karuna in our culture may teach the world a path of tolerance, thoughtfulness, and compassion.

The Dalai Lama also gave the example of how the French and Germans despite being enemies in the First and Second World War have become good friends now just by changing their attitude towards one another. Similar can be seen in this region too. India and China are the two most populated countries in the world. “Changing people’s attitudes is the best way to shift the course of life in a positive direction, eliminate disputes, and eventually live together,” said the Dalai Lama.

Talking about his affection for India, he said, “I was born in Tibet. The culture of Tibet is highly based on Buddhism and more specifically, on Nalanda tradition. I have been staying in India for many decades now, I really enjoy Indian freedom and religious harmony. Thus, culturally, I really feel I am an Indian."

Following his talk, His Holiness also interacted with students of IIM Rohtak and responded to some of their questions. Responding to the questions, he emphasized the need for oneness among seven billion people and broad thinking. He said, “Today, we are more focused on the short-term goals. As members of the larger society, we only focus on ourselves. We should be more empathetic towards everyone, irrespective of faith, race, or nationality.”

A student asked the Dalai Lama that “many youngsters feel that in order to have scientific temper they must detach themselves from religion” to which he replied that pursuit of truth cannot come without being a good person and a good person must have strong values.”

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak while thanking His Holiness said, “The message that His Holiness emphasized so much on was the importance of oneness of humanity that as individuals we must understand that combination of compassion and wisdom while connecting with others. Through Karuna and Ahimsa we can resolve most of our problems. Thoughts shared by HH shall allow us to think differently about how we see the world and change our attitudes," he said.

