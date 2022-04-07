Truman State University Announces Scholarship for Indian Students Up to USD10,000

Truman State University has invited applications for the fall intake across various STEM and business management programmes including – agricultural science, computer science, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, environmental studies, mathematics, business administration, and more. The university has also announced a special merit-based scholarship for high achieving students from India. Interested and eligible students can apply online at international.truman.edu/southasia/. The last date to apply for the application is till April 30.

To be able to apply for the university courses, candidates are supposed to have minimum eligibility criteria of 3.0 GPA or 1160 SAT and IELTS 6.5 or equivalent. Further, the Indian candidates who will get selected for the scholarship will get up to USD 10,000.

While encouraging aspirants, Tim Urbonya, executive director of international education at Truman said, “Education in STEM and management courses will continue to play a critical role in the economic growth and sustainable development of any country. With the emergence of globalization, technological advancement, and automation, the demand for STEM jobs will increase at an unprecedented rate across industries. The professions established in the next decade will necessitate some degree of math and science knowledge.”

Urbonya further said, “With the deep knowledge and understanding of the demand for specific fields of study in the new normal, Truman offers progressive and thoughtfully curated STEM and business management courses in areas such as Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biochemistry, Mathematics, Business Studies, Accountancy and many more."

He added, “All the STEM and business management programmes at UG/PG level are carefully designed to empower the students with the requisite skills that will help them adapt to the career opportunities in post-pandemic times. As a US public state university, we are always delighted to have talented students coming from different cultures and nations on our campus. With high potential in them, the aspiring students get integrated learning opportunities through the right blend of academic knowledge and liberal arts to excel in their lives."

