TS CPGET 2020 Answer Key Released, Check More Details at tscpget.com

Osmania University on Monday, December 14 released the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests’ Answer Key (TS CPGET) 2020 along with the individual candidate response sheets. Those candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests can check the TS CPGET 2020 answer key and their response sheet on tscpget.com.

In order to download the TS CPGET 2020 Answer Key 2020 these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open browser of choice and visit tscpget.com

Step 2: Log in to the website using your credentials

Step 3: On the homepage, you will find a link that reads ‘Master Question Paper with Preliminary key’. Click on it

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will find a list of subjects. Choose the subject of which you have given the exam and click on it

Step 5: TS CPGET 2020 Answer key will open in PDF format

Step 6: Download and take a print of the answer key for your own reference

Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests were conducted from December 2 to December 14. Those candidates who may have objections with the TS CPGET 2020 answer key must submit the same with the required documents at the office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or email it latest by 4 PM on December 17.

An official notice on the website reads, “The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be submit on or before 17-12-2020 by 4 pm in written with supported document at office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id: cpget2020.objections@gmail.com.”

The main aim behind releasing the TS CPGET 2020 answer key and the response sheet is to give aspirants a basic idea of the marks they are likely to score. This also helps the candidates in estimating where he or she stands in terms of TS CPGET 2020 merit list and what chances does he or she have for making it to the college of their choice.