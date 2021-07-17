TS DOST 2021: Application Deadline Extended for Admissions to Telangana-Based Colleges

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the Phase 1 registration deadline for Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2021 till July 24. The TS Dost offers a single window to apply for undergraduate admissions in various universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities) across the state.

Earlier, the last date for TS DOST 2021 was July 16, however, it has been extended further. Candidates can complete the DOST 2021 Phase I registration by visiting the official website dost.cgg.gov.in before the closing date. Here are all the details to know

TS DOST 2021 registration: How to apply

Candidates must have their Aadhaar card linked with the active mobile number to complete the DOST registration on the official portal. Here are the steps that you need to follow

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Next, click on the “Candidate Pre-Registration” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like Aadhaar card number, a mobile number linked with Aadhar and a hall ticket number to register yourself.

Step 4: Click for Aadhaar authentication. Once done, pay the registration fee of Rs 200 and save the registered login credentials.

Step 4: Re-login to the portal and proceed with the TS DOST admission form

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and choose the course and college as per your preferences by giving the priority numbers and submit.

Step 6: Also, keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Students are advised to carefully give the college and course preferences as the seats will be allotted according to the priorities specified in the options.

Students can also register for TS DOST 2021 by visiting the MeeSeva centre for biometric authentication if the Aadhaar card is not linked with the mobile number. The Phase 1 seat allotment list will be released on July 22 and students can confirm their allotted seats between July 23 and 27.

