TS DOST 2021: Applications Begin for Degree Course Admissions in Telangana College

Over 4.5 lakh students who cleared the TS Inter exam are now eligible to apply for college educations. The Telangana government has started the registration process for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal for admissions to undergraduate programmes has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The first phase of registrations have begun and will conclude on July 15 at dost.cgg.gov.in. Students who passed the TS Inter or the class 12 exams in Telangana can register on the portal. The application will be for the six universities that offer undergraduate degree courses in the state including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sathavahana Universities.

Admissions for the TSBTET 2 Diploma Courses (DHMCT and D-Pharmacy) are also conducted through DOST from the academic year 2020-21.

The registration process will happen in a total of three phases — the second phase of registrations will take place between July 23 and 27 while the third phase will be conducted between August 5 to 10.

“The process of admission is simple. It is student-friendly and one can do it by himself/herself. Candidate must register himself/herself by visiting the website and logging in by the Intermediate Hall -ticket number," an official statement by DOST read.

TS DOST Admissions 2021: How to apply?

The DOST registration fee is Rs 200 and it is to be paid online. There are three methods by which a student can apply on the portal.

Method 1: If the Aadhaar number of the students is linked with the mobile number, the student can directly register on DOST website with mobile OTP authentication. If not linked, students can link their or their parent’s mobile number to the student’s Aadhaar at Aadhaar Update Centres.

Method 2: The students can visit MeeSeva Centre for biometric authentication and registration in DOST.

Method 3: The TSBIE students can register in DOST through T App Folio Mobile App-based photo authentication For this process, the students will have to install the T App Folio app and enter their TS Inter hall ticket, date of birth, Aadhaar number and mobile number for verification.

Done with registration, what now?

After the registration process, students will get a DOST ID and PIN, through which they will be accessing the application form. Students are advised to keep the pin and ID safely. written somewhere. After this, fill up the form with the required details and choose the course and college of preference.

Apart from this, seats will be allotted on the basis of merit and reservations in force. If the students are satisfied with the seat allotted, they must confirm the seat by online self-reporting. The student will then be asked to visit the allotted college in person between August 18 to 21.08.2021 and submit the required certificates and pay a fee, then only will the seat be confirmed. If the student is not satisfied with the seat secured, s/he can pay the fee online for the reservation of the seat and then, go for web options once again in the second and third phases.

