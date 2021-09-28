TS DOST 2021 Seat Allotment List for Phase 3 Released, What's Next

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 3 seat allotment result of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2021 for admission to various undergraduates courses. Those who have participated in TS DOST 2021 counselling can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official portal dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat through TS DOST 2021, will also be informed through SMS and WhatsApp contact details registered. The phase 3 seats have been allotted to the candidates based on their merit and reservation.

As per the official statement of TSCHE, a total of 80,336 candidates had participated in TS DOST 2021 online counselling, out of which 73,637 candidates have been allotted seats.

TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS DOST

Step 2: Go to ‘Candidate login’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the TS DOST ID and PIN to log in to the portal

Step 4: The TS DOST 2021 phase 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Those who are allotted seats will be required to confirm their seat through self-reporting by paying college fees or seat reservation fees online and then report physically to their respective colleges

The candidates must confirm their allotted seats and report to their respective colleges with all the requisite documents between September 28 and October 4. The official statement reads, “If the candidate fails to report physically to the allotted college, then he/she will forego the allotted/online self-reported seat.”

All the allotted candidates must note that they will have to pay Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (as the case may be) in the DOST Candidate Login to reserve their seat through online self-reporting. The students allotted the government degree colleges or university colleges and are eligible for ePASS fee reimbursement are exempted from the online self-reporting fees.

