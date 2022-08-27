TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Know How To Check

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to declare the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result today, August 27. Registered candidates will be able to check the allotment list via the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. Aspirants whose names were not on the list in Phase 1 might see them mentioned in the second phase allotment list of TS DOST.

In case your name is not there on this list, no need to be disappointed, as the TS DOST will release the phase 3 seat allotment results as well. It will be the final list issued by the degree online services.

Once the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result is released, shortlisted candidates have to do online self-reporting and get their documents verified. Candidates will also have to appear for the reporting between the specified timeline of August 27 and September 10. Meanwhile, the TS DOST phase three registrations will begin on August 29. The round three/ final round allotment list will be declared by September 16.

Through TS DOST candidates can seek admission to courses such as BA, BSc and BCom. This year, approximately 4.25 lakh seats will be filled in 1,060 colleges in Osmania, Telangana, Palamuru Kakatiya, Satavahana, and Palamuru universities.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1. Open the official site doat.cgg.gov.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Click on the tab meant for candidates to log in.

Step 3. Put in your DOST ID and pin.

Step 4. Click on the submit button.

Step 5. Shortly TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download it and make a copy for future use.

