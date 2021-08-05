TS DOST First Merit List Result 2021 Released: How to Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the first phase seat allotment result of Degree Online Services, Telangana (TS DOST) 2021. Those who had registered for the undergraduate admission counselling can now access the first phase counselling results, cut-off marks, and allotment status through the official website of TS DOST.

As many as 89,109 girls and 78,021 boys have been allotted in the first phase. Out of the total 1.67 lakh allotments, 65,897 candidates have been allotted in commerce.

TS DOST first merit list result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and go to the official website of TS DOST

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a column that reads, ‘’TS DOST 1st Phase Seat Allotment Result’, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to log in using your credentials

Step 4: ‘TS DOST 1st Phase Seat Allotment Result’ will open on a new page

Step 5: Search for your name and other details in the document and download it

Step 6: Take a print of the result for your future reference

Make sure you cross-check all your personal details mentioned in the document carefully. In case there is an error regarding any of your personal details, report the matter to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

A total of 105 helpline centres have been set up for the benefit of the students. Keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, the help centres have been made available digitally.

A WhatsApp chat bot has been integrated with DOST to address queries at any time of the day. The candidates need to send ‘Hi’ to 7901002200 for communicating with the bot. Once the message is sent, the person will get the menu of the things with which the bot can help. The candidate will have to choose the query with which they need help and the bot will give them the solution.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here