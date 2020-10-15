TS DOST Third Allotment List to be Released Today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Seat Allotment Third Phase 2020 | Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to announce the third seat allotment list for the TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2020 on October 15. The date was pre-announced by the TSCHE on their official website.

According to the time-table displayed on the homepage of TS DOST, the Phase III Seat Allotment will begin on October 15, while the online self-reporting will continue from today till October 16. The candidates who appeared for the exam and are willing to check the seat allotment can check the details at the official website of the council at dost.cgg.gov.in.

To check the TS DOST third phase seat allotment result, one will be required to log in into the official website, using the given DOST ID and pin. Only those candidates have been allowed to register for the third phase of TS DOST seat allotment 2020 who exercised web options for the process between October 1 and 10, 2020.

TS DOST Phase III Seat Allotment 2020 Status: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will be shown login dialogue box. Click on the candidate login option

Step 3: In the credentials, key in your DOST ID and pin

Step 4: Once submitted, the entire Phase III allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: You can download and save it

If you have been shortlisted in the third round of seat allotment, you will need to confirm the seat by self-reporting within 11 days.

Apart from the third list, TS Dost has also introduced a special round of DOST seat allotment, which has begun today. For the TS Dost Seat Allotment Special Round, the window for online registration will be open between October 15 to October 26.

The TS DOST first round seat allotment list was announced was September 21, while the second list was out on October 1. All the candidates wil a confirmed seat in either round first, second, third or the special of TS DOST seat allotment 2020 will be allowed to attend from October 30 to November 4, 2020.