TS EAMCET 2020: Admit Card Released Today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Exams to Begin From September 9

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the dates for conducting the upcoming TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (EAMCET) exam. According to an official notice, the Telangana State EAMCET 2020 will be scheduled from September 9, 2020.

The latest update has revealed that the TS EAMCET 2020 will be conducted on four days, from September 9 to 11 and September 14 for engineering students. For students willing to take admission in the agriculture sector, the exam TS EAMCET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 28 and 29.

To facilitate the exams, the TSCHE has already issued the hall ticket for the engineering students, which is available on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx#. The students are advised to download the TS EAMCET 2020 Admit Card (E) on or before September 7. Meanwhile, TS EAMCET-2020 Agriculture and Medical (AM) Stream Hall Ticket will be available to download from September 21 till September 25.

All the students who are downloading the TS EAMCET Admit Card 2020 will have to sign a COVID-19 Free Declaration Form to appear for the exam. To ensure that the exams are conducted with all the safety precautions, the TS EAMCET 2020 exams will be held amid strict safety measures.

Moreover, another latest update on EAMCET 2020 website mentions that the last date for submission of online applications with late Fee of Rs. 10,000/- is extended up to September 5. However, this is the final extension.

For the unversed, the TS EAMCET-2020 is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) every year. All the students who are willing to take admission into professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana will have to take the entrance exam.