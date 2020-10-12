TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling Postponed, to Begin from October 18; Check Revised Schedule Here

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 counselling process has been postponed and would now be begin from October 18. Earlier, the counselling process of qualified candidates was scheduled to commence from October 9.

The counselling round will be held at 36 centres across Telangana and students will be allotted a 30-minute slot.

As per the revised schedule, the online registration, payment and slot booking will be held between October 18 and October 22. The result of provisional allotment of seats will be declared on October 24. Candidates who make it to the first allotment list will have to pay tuition fee and self-reporting through the official website by October 28. Read the official notification here

Candidates who want to take part in the counselling round will have to register and pay the fee after which their slots for verification of documents will be booked. After the verification of documents, seats will be allotted to the students.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on October 6 declared the TS EAMCET results 2020 on its website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. This year 75 per cent weightage is given to the normalised score obtained, while the remaining 25 per cent weightage was given to marks obtained in the relevant subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Maths or Biology of the qualifying exam.

A total of 1,19,183 candidates appeared for TS EAMCET 2020 out of which 89,734 have qualified. The pass percentage for TS EAMCET 2020 was 75.29 per cent.

In TS EAMCET 2020, Sai Teja Varanasi secured the first position. The second and third ranks were secured by Yashwant Sai and Tammana Boyina Venkata Krishna, respectively.

The admission examination was conducted from September 9 to September 14 for Engineering stream and from September 28 to September 29 for Agriculture and Medical stream.

TS EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).