TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Expected Between July 1-3 at eacmet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will be issuing TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets uploaded on eacmet.tsche.ac.in. Once the admit card is issued, candidates will be able to download it with the help of their login credentials. Earlier, the hall ticket number was supposed to be released today (June 30). The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.

The TS EAMCET entrance examination will be conducted from July 6 to 9. The entrance examination is conducted every year for those who seek admission in Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary and others) colleges in the state.

TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: When and Where to download