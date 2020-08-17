TS EAMCET 2020: Last Date to Submit Online Application With Late Fee Extended up to Aug 31

The last date for submission of TS EAMCET 2020 online applications with late fee of Rs 10,000 has been extended till August 31. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET 2020 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the deadline for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000 was June 25.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). TS EAMCET is held for admission to various professional courses offered in the university or private colleges in Telangana.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homage of TS EAMCET website, click on Online Application option

Step 3: Pay registration fee online using credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 4: Fill TS EAMCET 2020 application form

Step 5: Take printout of the filled application

Step 6: Confirm fee payment status

TS EAMCET is a computer-based test (CBT). TS EAMCET 2020 was earlier slated to be held in July, but had to be postponed in view of the growing cases of Covid-19.

TS EAMCET 2020 admit cards were to be released on July 1, but it also had to be deferred.

Now, JNTUH will announce the date for TS EAMCET later.

The paper for engineering courses asks questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. On the other hand, the exam for agriculture and medical programmes tests a candidate’s knowledge of Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry.