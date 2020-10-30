TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana Govt Relaxes Eligibility Criteria in Wake of Covid-19

The Telangana Government on Thursday, October 29 relaxed the eligibility criteria for Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020. This move comes a day after the High Court halted the second phase of EAMCET 2020 counselling.

As per an order issued by the TS higher education department, the candidates who have given their intermediate examinations will be considered qualified for the TS EAMCET 2020 counselling. Originally, only those who had 45 percent marks in the subjects specified in intermediate except for B.Pharmacy course were eligible for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling.

It has also been clarified that this is only a one-time thing. The move of removing the minimum qualifying marks has been done in the wake of the ongoing novel coronavirus for TS EAMCET 2020.

The official government order read, “Authorities to permit such students to appear for counselling in respect of TS-EAMCET (admissions) – 2020 without insisting on the eligibility criteria for qualifying examination marks. This order applies only for this year i.e. 2020-21 as a special case and shall not be precedent in future, and shall not be applied from 2021-2022 onwards.”

After the government order was issued, Navin Mittal, convenor of Telangana EAMCET (admissions) 2020 revised the final phase of the TS EAMCET 2020 admission schedule.

According to the new revised schedule, TS EAMCET 2020 aspirants will now be able to all thing online including applying, paying processing fees and attending certificate verification.

The TS EAMCET 2020 applicants who meet the new revised criteria can apply till the end of this month (October 31). It must also be noted for those students whose certificate verification slot is already booked, the final phase of TS EAMCET 2020 will take place on November 1. All candidates will be able to exercise their options from October 30 to November 2 and provisional allotment of seats will be done on November 4.

Candidates have to pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from November 4 to November 7.