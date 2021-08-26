TS EAMCET 2021: AP Student Tops Engineering Exam, Telangana Students Bags Rank 1 Medical, Agriculture

Students from Andhra Pradesh clinched top ranks in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) (TS EAMCET) 2021 results released yesterday. The AP students secured top rank in the engineering stream while students from Telangana and Ranga Reddy districts secured the first position in the medical and agriculture streams.

The results were released in a press conference by the state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. She said that as many as 28000 more students appeared for TS EAMCET 2021.

Sathi Karthikeya of West Godavari district of AP has bagged the first rank in engineering, Venkata Praneeth of Rajampet in Kadapa district secured the second rank and Md Mathin of Hyderabad is placed in the third position, the education minister said.

In the pharma or medical exam, 98.48 percent have qualified. In the medical and agriculture stream, M Kartikeya of Hyderabad got the first rank while Himani Srinija of Ranga Reddy district secured the second position.

Reddy disclosed the results of the exams conducted in nine phases and congratulated the rank holders and those qualified. JNTUH conducted the exams in offline mode following all COvid-19 guidelines and protocols.

The education minister appreciated the TSCHE chief T Papi Reddy, JNTU, and other officials for successfully conducting the exam. It was held on Aug 4, 5, and 6 for engineering candidates and August 9 and 10 for agricultural and pharma courses. The counseling process will begin on August 30 and will continue till September 5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here