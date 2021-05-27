TS EAMCET 2021 Exam Application Deadline Extended

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) Hyderabad has extended the last date of application submission for TS EAMCET 2021 exam to June 3. The candidates who are willing to appear for the said exam must ensure that they register for it through the official website. The process of correction of application form will be held between June 4 and June 11.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be held from July 5 to July 9 in an online computer-based test (CBT) formal. The exam for Agriculture and medical will take place between July 5 and July 6 while the entrance for Engineering is scheduled to take place from July 7 to July 9. The paper will be carried out in two shifts including, the first one which is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm and the second which will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET is organised by JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). This paper is given by those who are seeking admission in first-year undergraduate (UG) professional courses such as, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc Pharm-D courses.

TS EAMCET 2021: Eligibility

Any candidate appearing for this exam must have completed the age of 16. The aspirants should have also passed class 12 exams with subjects Physics, Chemistry and Maths along with Biotechnology, or Biology or other related subjects. The person applying should have scored at least 45 per cent as an aggregate in Class 12. If the aspirant is from SC or ST category then he or she must have managed a 40 per cent aggregate.

TS EAMCET 2021: Fees

The exam fee for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical papers is Rs 800 for unreserved category. While those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe categories have to pay a sum of Rs 400.

