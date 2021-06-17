TS EAMCET 2021 Applications Closing Today: Check how to Apply, Exam Date and Pattern

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will be closing the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 application window soon. Those who have not submitted their application by now can do the same by June 17. Earlier, the last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2021 without any late fee was June 10.

The entrance exam to offer admission to various undergraduate engineering, agricultural and medical programmes is scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 9 in two sessions at various centres across the state.

TS EAMCET 2021 application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “pay a registration fee”

Step 3. Fill in the required fields and pay the registration fee of Rs 800 through any of the available payment mode

Step 4. Once done, check your payment status and proceed to TS EAMCET 2021 application form

Step 5. Click on the ‘Fill Application Form’ link and key in the details carefully.

Step 6: Upload the scanned copy of your recent passport size photograph, signature, and other documents in the required format

Step 7. Submit the TS EAMCET 2021 application form and take a printout of it. Also, note the Registration Number and password for further logins.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam pattern:

The TS EAMCET will be of 3 hrs duration. The question paper will have a total of 160 questions from three sections- 80 questions from Mathematics/Biology, 40 questions from Physics and 40 questions from Chemistry. All questions will be of objective type (multiple choice) of one mark each. The question paper will be available in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. Examinees will have to score a minimum of 25% to be eligible for admission. For candidates belonging to SC / ST category, there is no minimum qualifying mark.

