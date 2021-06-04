TS EAMCET 2021 Online Application Deadline Extended

Telangana Government has extended applying date for TS EAMCET 2021 examinations till June 10 without late fees. As the students sought, the Government has decided to offer more time for online applying for Eamcet 2021.

Eamcet convenor said that the state government took a decision enabling the students to apply online till June 10 and no late fees will be applicable.

The students have been appealing that they are allowed to apply for the same.

It was decided to conduct nine sessions of Eamcet exams to be held from July 5 to 9.

Three sessions for agriculture, five sessions for engineering exams and one more for others to be held.

The computer-based test (CBT) mode to be followed from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here