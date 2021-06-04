education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»TS EAMCET 2021 Online Application Deadline Extended
1-MIN READ

TS EAMCET 2021 Online Application Deadline Extended

TS EAMCET 2021 application deadline extended (Representational)

TS EAMCET 2021 application deadline extended (Representational)

Eamcet convenor said that the state government took a decision enabling the students to apply online till June 10 and no late fees will be applicable.

Telangana Government has extended applying date for TS EAMCET 2021 examinations till June 10 without late fees. As the students sought, the Government has decided to offer more time for online applying for Eamcet 2021.

Eamcet convenor said that the state government took a decision enabling the students to apply online till June 10 and no late fees will be applicable.

The students have been appealing that they are allowed to apply for the same.

It was decided to conduct nine sessions of Eamcet exams to be held from July 5 to 9.

RELATED NEWS

Three sessions for agriculture, five sessions for engineering exams and one more for others to be held.

The computer-based test (CBT) mode to be followed from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 09:05 IST