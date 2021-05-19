TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended

The registration date for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The registration’s last date for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination has been extended from May 18 to May 26. The registration has been going on since March 20. Students who are interested in appearing for the exams and have missed the registration process, can apply for the entrance examination by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET.

In a sigh of relief for all the students who were yet to register for the examination, the council in a notification said, “The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 26-05-2021.”

Only the Indian nationals belonging to either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana can appear for the entrance exam.

For Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical (AM) exams, the registration fee is fixed at Rs 800 for the unreserved category candidates while the application fee for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Physically Handicapped candidates is Rs 400.

The council has said that application will also be accepted after May 26 with late fee. The applicant can submit the online application with a late fee of Rs 2,500 till June 19 and with a late fee of Rs 5,000 till June 28. Earlier, the council stated that students can apply with a late fee of Rs 2500 till June 17 and Rs 5000 till June 28.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on July 5 and July 6 and the exam for engineering is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, July 8 and July 9. After clearing the exams, students will be eligible to get admission in undergraduate professional courses in the state-run and private-unaided universities in Telangana, as well as in the state affiliated professional colleges.

On behalf of TSCHE, the TS EAMCET 2021 exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). The entrance examination will be held in a computer-based test format.

