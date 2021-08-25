TS EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: Here's What's Next

The result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been declared today, August 25. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result using their roll numbers mentioned on the admit card at the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible for the counselling round to seek admissions. The registration for the counselling round will begin from August 30 onwards and will continue till September 5.

TS EAMCET 2021: Counselling schedule

Registration, filling online form, payment of processing fee and slot booking — August 30 to September 9

Certificate verification — September 4 to 11

Exercising options — September 4 to 13

Freezing of options — September 13

Provisional seat allotment — September 15

Payment of tuition fee payment and self-reporting — September 15 to 20

TS EAMCET 2021: Steps to download result

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find a link related to the TS EAMCET 2021 result, click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and password. Hit the submit tab once done

Step 4: The TS EAMCET 2021 result will open on a new page

Step 5: Download TS EAMCET 2021 result and take a printout of the document for your future reference.

The TS EAMCET 2021 scorecard will include personal information like name, roll number, father’s name among other things. All candidates must make sure that all personal details are mentioned correctly in the document. In case there is an error, immediately raise the matter with the concerned authorities.

The TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering stream was held on August 4, August 5, August 6, and on August 9 while the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy was conducted on August 10. This entrance exam is organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

