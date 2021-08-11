TS EAMCET 2021 Results Likely by August 25

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 result for the engineering stream is likely to be declared on August 25. The first phase of the counselling round is expected to begin on August 30.

Once declared, the results will be made available on the official website. The examination authorities will soon be releasing the official answer key for both engineering and agriculture exams.

The answer key can also be downloaded through the official website. In case a student has any objection to any answer mentioned in the answer key, then he or she can raise an objection by attaching documents to substantiate their stance.

This year, the exam for the engineering stream was held on August 4, August 5 and August 6 while the same for the agriculture stream was conducted on August 9 and August 10. A total of 91.19 per cent of the 86,642 registered candidates had appeared for the competitive exam.

Once the first phase of counselling schedule is out, the candidates will have to fill the online form and make fee payments between August 30 to September 9. Certificates verification is likely to be held between September 4 to 9 and the provisional seat allotment result will be held on September 15.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad conducted the TS EAMCET 2021 exam for those students who are seeking admission in the undergraduate courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This year the test was held in the computer based mode.

Those who have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 exam must keep a regular check on the official website for knowing all information related to the result, answer key, and counselling schedule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here