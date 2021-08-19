TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Expected Cut-off

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) result 2021 is likely to be announced soon on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. This year, as many as 2,51,606 students had registered for the exam out of which 86,644 had applied for the medical and agriculture stream while the remaining 1,64,962 students had registered for the engineering exam.

The last date for raising objections on the preliminary answer key was August 16. In order to pass the TS EAMCET 2021, the candidate will need to manage a minimum score of 25 per cent.

The registration process for the counselling round will begin on August 30 and will go on till September 9. The TS EAMCET 2021 counselling and seat allotment process will be done through the online mode only.

This annual exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering, medical, and agriculture.

TS EAMCET 2021: Expected course wise cut off for the unreserved category

Metallurgical Engineering - 5300 to 5380

Mechanical Engineering - 1400 to 1430

Information Technology - 6600 to 6690

Electronics and Communication Engineering - 500 to 560

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1400 to 2470

Computer Science Engineering - 500 to 580

Civil Engineering - 1600 to 1690

Chemical Engineering - 4000 to 4070

Biomedical Engineering - 35500 to 35540

Metallurgical Engineering - 25800 to 25820

Mechanical Engineering - 13500 to 13580

Information Technology - 38400 to 38460

Electronics and Communication Engineering - 7700 to 7740

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 9100 to 9170

Computer Science Engineering - 5400 to 5430

Civil Engineering - 10600 to 10640

Chemical Engineering - 11300 to 11370

Biomedical Engineering - 72800 to 72830

All candidates who had appeared for the TS EAMCET exam must keep a regular check on the official website for updates regarding the result.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here