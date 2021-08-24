TS EAMCET 2021 Result Date & Time Update: Check When & Where to Check Rank

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 result will be declared tomorrow, August 25. Once declared, candidates will be able to access the results on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

This year, as many as 2,51,606 students had registered for the exam out of which 86,644 had applied for the medical and agriculture stream while 1,64,962 registered for the engineering exam. In order to pass the TS EAMCET 2021, the candidate will need to manage a minimum score of 25 per cent.

The exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

According to the official website, “This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022."

This year, the exam for the engineering stream was held on August 4, August 5 and August 6 while the same for the agriculture stream was conducted on August 9 and August 10. The TS EAMCET 2021 was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Once the result is out, the first phase of counselling schedule will be released soon. However, it is expected to begin on August 31. Candidates will have to fill the counselling registration form online as well as make fee payments between August 30 to September 9. Certificate verification is likely to be held between September 4 to 9 and the provisional seat allotment result will be held on September 15.

This year, the class 12 or intermediate marks will not be taken into account while calculating the ranks of TS EAMCET. Every year, the marks obtained in TS inter carries 45 per cent weightage in the TS EAMCET rank calculation, however, this year, the rule has been scrapped as the exam was cancelled due to the pandemic.

As per the course-wise cut-off for the unreserved category, the expected cut-off for mechanical engineering is 1400 to 1430, for information technology, it is 6600 to 6690 while for electronics and communication engineering it is 500 to 560 and for computer science engineering it is 500 to 580.

