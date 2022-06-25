TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card Today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, How to Download

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 admit cards or hall tickets will be released today, June 25. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release admit cards on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. It will be available for download till July 11. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20.

The application window for TS EAMCET 2022 was closed on May 28 but by candidates are still allowed to apply for the exam with late fees up to July 7. The exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the TSCHE. It is held every year for admissions to undergraduate courses including engineering, agriculture and medical across colleges in the state.

TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the “TS EAMCET 2022 admit card” link, on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

To calculate the ranks, the class 12 or intermediate marks are usually taken into account but the rule has been eliminated from last year. The TS EAMCET-2022 ranks will be allotted completely based on the performance or normalised marks in the entrance exam. Earlier, 25 per cent of the weightage was given to the inter marks while calculating the TS EAMCET ranks. This has now been waived off.

TS EAMCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in the Computer Based-test (CBT) format. It will be held a duration of three hours in English, Telugu and Urdu mediums. There will be three sections which includes math, physics and chemistry. The physics and chemistry section will have 40 questions each, and math will have 80 questions. The total number of questions is 160. TS EAMCET 2022 will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded to the candidates. There is no negative marking.

Last year, a total of 2,51,606 students had registered for the TS EAMCET out of which 86,644 had applied for the medical and agriculture stream while 1,64,962 for the engineering exam. The pass percentage in 2021 was at 82.08 per cent.

