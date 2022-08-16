TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released, Detailed Notification on August 19

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the dates for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling and it will start on August 21. The EAMCET Counselling 2022 will begin for all those candidates who cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET. A detailed notification will be released on August 19 on tseamcet.nic.in

The TSCHE will be conducting TS EAMCET counselling in two phases. Phase 1 will begin on August 21, 2022 and Phase 2 will begin on September 28, 2022.

The detailed counselling dates have been given below:

TS EAMCET 2022: Counselling Dates

Phase 1:

– Registration begins,fee payment and booking of slots- August 21 to 29, 2022

– Certificate verification- August 23 to 30, 2022

– Web options- August 23 to September 2, 2022

– Seat Allotment List- September 6, 2022

– Fee payment and Physical Reporting- September 6 to 13, 2022

Phase 2:

– Registration begins,fee payment and booking of slots- September 28 to 29, 2022

– Certificate verification- September 30, 2022

– Web options- September 28 to October 1, 2022

– Seat Allotment List- October 4, 2022

– Fee payment and Physical Reporting- October 4 to 8, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: How to pay counselling fee

Step 1. Open the official website of TS EAMCET- tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on “Processing Fee Payment”

Step 3. Enter TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number and rank

Step 4. Click on “Pay Fees”

Step 5. Select the mode of payment

Step 6. Enter the required credentials for credit/debit card or net banking

Step 7. Click on the “Make Payment” to pay the fees.

TSCHE has decided to waive off 25 per cent marks weightage given to the intermediate or class 12 exams while calculating the TS EAMCET 2022 final results. This has been done as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 just like TS EAMCET-2021, TSCHE has said.

