TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET 2021: Exam Dates, Patterns

Both the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 and Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 exams are scheduled to be held in August. While Telangana will conduct the TS EAMCET exams from August 4 to 10, the AP EAMCET is scheduled to be conducted from August 19 to 25.

From application deadline to exam dates and pattern, check all the details regarding TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET here:

TS EAMCET 2021: Application deadline

The TSCHE has extended the application deadline without any late fee up to July 1. However, with a late fee of Rs 250, the applications will be accepted till July 8 and with the late fee of Rs 500, the last date to apply is July 15.

AP EAMCET 2021: Application deadline

Candidates interested in applying for APEAMCET can apply through the official website till July 25 for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and medical colleges in the state.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam schedule:

The engineering exam is scheduled to be held on August 4, 5 and from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm while the agriculture and medical will be conducted on August 9 and 10 from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

AP EAMCET 2021 exam schedule:

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 19 to 25. The exam will be held in two sessions — from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card will be released on August 12.

TS EAMCET 2021: Exam pattern

The TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET in computer-based test mode at 23 test zones across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be for three hours with a total weightage of 160 marks. The paper will comprise 160 questions of one mark each from three sections — 80 questions from Mathematics/Biology, 40 questions from Physics, and 40 questions from Chemistry.

Examinees will have to score a minimum of 25 per cent of total 160 marks to be eligible for admission. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for candidates belonging to SC/ST category. The medium of the question paper will be English, Telugu and Urdu.

AP EAMCET 2021: Exam pattern

The three-hour computer-based exam will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQs) pattern with questions from Mathematics, physics, and chemistry. While Math will carry 80 questions, physics and chemistry will carry 40 questions each. The question paper will be in English and Telugu only. Urdu candidates can avail assistance for translating the questions at the test centre at Kurnool only.

Just like the TS EAMCET, to clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. However, for SC, ST candidates, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

