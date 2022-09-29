CHANGE LANGUAGE
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Schedule Revised, Phase 2 Registrations From Octover 11

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 15:56 IST

Telangana, India

The revised schedule for phase 2 of the TS EAMCET Counseling 2022 has been issued. (Representational Image)

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 will begin on October 11. The deadline for registration and fee payment is October 12.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education in Hyderabad has revised the schedule for phase 2 of the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022. As per the updated timetable, the registration process for the second phase will begin on October 11, registration will take place. Those who want to check the updated schedule, can check it at tseamcet.nic.in, the TS EAMCET website.

The deadline for registration and fee payment is October 12, 2022. According to the updated schedule, options may be exercised on October 12 and 13, 2022, and may be frozen on October 13, 2022. The provisional seat allotment results will be made public on October 16, and from October 16 to October 18, 2022, students can pay their tuition fees and self-report online.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: How to register?

To register online, candidates can follow these steps.

Step 1. Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 1. Click on login link and enter the credentials.

Step 2. Now fill in the application form and click on submit.

Step 3. Your application has been submitted.

Step 4. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Council has also released a list of additional seats that are to be considered in the second phase of counselling in accordance with September 13 notice released by the depatrment. Candidates are advised to go through the directions on the website for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling.

The TS EAMCET examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

first published:September 29, 2022, 15:56 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 15:56 IST