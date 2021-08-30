TS EAMCET Counselling Begins: Know Admission Process, First Merit List on Sept 15

Students who have cleared TS EAMCET — state level entrance exam for engineering, agriculture, medical courses — will now be eligible to apply for admissions across colleges. The online basic information filing has begun at the official website tseamcet.nic.in today - August 30.

Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET 2021 and who secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent exam. Candidates will be allowed to fill forms, make payments, and book slots on the official website till September 9. Certificate verification will begin for candidates who have already booked a slot from September 4.

From this year onwards, EWS quota will also be applicable. The persons belonging to EWS who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs shall get 10% reservation.

TS EAMCET Counselling schedule

TS EAMCET: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Pay fee

Step 3: Register using details and book slot

Step 4: Document upload for verification

Step 5: Fill choice of college and courses

Step 6: The allotment list will be out

The provisional first phase allotment list will be released on September 15. To save seats candidates will have to freeze it in case they do not want to take up the seat offered they can float it and wait for the next round. For the seats available after the first round, the second round of allotment will begin.

