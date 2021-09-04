TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule Revised, Check New Dates for Allotment of Seats

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has revised the counselling schedule for the Telangana Engineering Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET). The ongoing online form filling process will continue as per the schedule till September 9 and the certificate verification process will be held between September 4 to 9, however, the choice filling option which was to begin today - September 4 will now be activated from September 1 onwards and the entire process thereafter too has been subsequently delayed.

Students who get their documents verified in the given schedule will be given a login id using which they will have to select three colleges of their choice. Students will be allotted seats based on both choice and merit. Now this option will be available from September 11 to September 16. After which the provisional list will be released on September 18. The same was earlier scheduled to be out on September 15,

After seeing the list, candidates can pay the fee and save their seat, if they want else they can wait for the next list.

Even though the counselling process is being held online the document verification will be conducted in offline mode. COVID-19 appropriate practices will be followed during the document verification process and students will be allowed to visit in slots to avoid crowding. Students will be required to book their slots for the certificate verification at the nearest Help Line Center (HLC).

About 2.6 lakh students had appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021. Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET 2021 and secured at least 45 per cent in aggregate of intermediate or its equivalent examination can participate in the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process.

