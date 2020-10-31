TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2020 Begins; Provisional Allotment List to be Released on Nov 4

TS EAMCET 2020 final phase exercising options and slot booking are open now. Those who want to appear form TS EAMCET final phase counselling can do so by visiting the official website of the exam at tseamcet.nic.in.

The last date to fill basic information online, pay registration fee and book slot is today. Verification of certificates for candidates who have already booked slots will be done on November 1. Options can be exercised between October 30 and November 2. Freezing of options can be done on November 2. The provisional allotment list will be released on November 4.

Candidates who are allotted colleges will have to pay tuition fee, self report through the website and report at the allotted college between November 4 and November 7.

Who can appear for counselling?

Those who have qualified TS EAMCET 2020 and who have 45 per marks (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of Class 12 can apply.

Besides, Minority candidates (Muslim or Christian) who have neither qualified nor appeared in TS EAMCET 2020 (MPC Stream) can apply for leftover seats in respective minority colleges, if any. This is only possible after all the qualified Minority candidates of TSEAMCET-2020 have exhausted their options and some seats are left in the colleges. Minority candidates who did not sit for TS EAMCET 2020 should have secured 45 per marks (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate.

Eligibility for exercising options

Candidates who were allotted seats but did not show interest in joining the allotted college. Those whose certificates have been verified, but not allotted a seat can also exercise options. Apart from these, those who have secured a seat, self reported and looking for a better option are eligible.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will issue spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and pharmacy colleges on the official website of the exam on November 5.