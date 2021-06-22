TS EAMCET from August 4, College Final Year Exams by July 1

Telangana Higher Education Council has finalized the dates of the entrance examinations in the state. The Minister for Education Minister P Sabita Indrareddy has said that the state government has decided to conduct the Engineering and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) from August 4 to August 10. EAMCET (engineering) entrance examination will be held on August 4, 5, 6, and EAMCET (agriculture, medical) entrance test will be held on August 9, and 10.

Dates of Common Entrance Tests:

EAMCET (Engineering) - August 4, 5, 6

EAMCET (Agriculture, Medical) - August August 9, 10

ECET - August 3

PG CET - August 11, 12, 13, 14

ICET - August 19, 20

Law CET - August 23

Ed CET - August 24, 25,

Poly CET - July 17.

A review meeting was held on Monday regarding conducting of various entrance exams in the state. The minister said that the government has decided to conduct these tests with the Covid-19 guidelines and all the precautionary measures will be taken during the entrance exams.

Meanwhile, the Minister directed the officials of all the universities to complete the engineering, postgraduate, degree, and diploma final year examinations by the first week of July and complete them by the end of the month.

She said according to the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the examinations will be conducted from July 1 and it would be helpful for those who want to pursue higher education abroad and elsewhere. The backlogs of final year students should also be completed by July.

