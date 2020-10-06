TS EAMCET Manabadi Results 2020: Sai Teja Varanasi Bags Top Rank; Yashwant Sai at Second Spot

A student named Sai Teja Varanasi has topped TS EAMCET results 2020. The second and third ranks in TS EAMCET 2020 have been bagged by Yashwant Sai and Tammana Boyina Venkata Krishna, respectively. The Manabadi TS EAMCET results 2020 were announced today. Out of 1,19,183 candidates who appeared for TS EAMCET 2020, 89,734 have qualified the exam. It means the pass percentage in TS EAMCET is 75.29 per cent. TS EAMCET 2020 was conducted from September 9 to September 14 for Engineering stream and from September 28 to September 29 for Agriculture and Medical stream.

TS EAMCET 2020 results have been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, which holds the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Those who appeared for TS EAMCET 2020 can check Manabadi TS EAMCET results 2020 by visiting the official website of the exam at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. They can also download rank card from the website. To check results, just click on the link for TS EAMCET results 2020 on the homepage and then log in using the required details. The TS EAMCET result 2020 will be display on screen. Download rank card and take printout for future reference.

The TS EAMCET counseling will take place from October 9. The counseling will be carried out at 36 centres across Telangana and each student will be allotted a 30 minutes slot.

TS EAMCET certificate verification will be done from October 12 to October 18. Shortlisted candidates will have to report for seat allotment from October 22 to October 27.

Candidates appearing for TS EAMCET counseling will first have to register and fill choices. The registration fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 1,200, while that for reserved candidates is Rs 600. Colleges will be allotted on the basis of choice filled and rank obtained in TS EAMCET result 2020.

Those sitting for TS EAMCET counseling will have to provide several documents including TS EAMCET 2020 Rank Card, TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket, Aadhaar Card and mark sheets from Class 6 to Class 12.