TS EAMCET Result 2020 Announced: How to Calculate Manabadi Entrance Marks; Details on Counselling Process

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday declared the TS EAMCET results 2020. The selected candidates would now need to know about the TS EAMCET counselling process for taking admissions in various courses across colleges and institutes. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET 2020 results on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The TS EAMCET 2020 results will contain the marks scored and the rank obtained by the candidate. The ranking is determined after normalizing the marks, which is a complicated process. First of all, the raw marks scored in the entrance exam are calculated. Each question carries one mark and there is no negative marking scheme. The marks are normalized as TS EAMCET is conducted over a period of days and in multiple shifts.

It is to be noted that 75 per cent weightage is given to the normalised score obtained. The remaining 25 per cent weightage is given to the marks scored in the relevant subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Maths or Biology of the qualifying exam.

TS EAMCET ranks will depend on the composite marks obtained in the subjects in the qualifying exam. However, those students who secured below 25 per cent marks are not awarded ranks. This criteria is not applicable on SC / ST students.

A tie-breaker method is employed if two or more students get equal marks. First of all, the normalized marks in TS EAMCET is considered. In case of the same score, the normalized marks in Mathematics is checked. If the tie persists, Physics score is tallied. Thereafter, the percentage of aggregate marks scored in the qualifying exam is checked. After all these steps, if the results are still tied, the older candidate gets the preference and is awarded the higher rank.

An information brochure will be released following the announcements of the TS EAMCET results. It will contain the list of colleges and institutes to choose from for the candidates. Candidates will be required to register for the online counselling and pay the fee, after which the process of choice filling and locking start.

Candidates will be allotted seats as per availability and their choices. Students will then have to report to the college allotted within the limited time frame and finalize their admission.