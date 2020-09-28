TS EAMCET Result 2020 to be Announced Soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; How to Check Scores

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the TS EAMCET Result 2020 between October 1 and October 3. The results will be uploaded on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to check the results of TS EAMCET 2020 using their application or registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) for the Engineering students were conducted between September 9 and September 14 in two batches – morning and afternoon. While for Agriculture and Medical programmes, the exams were conducted on September 28 and September 29.

The answer key of TS EAMCET was released on September 18, 2020 and candidates had been given the chance to challenge it till September, 2020. TS EAMCET 2020 scorecard will contain student’s particulars, marks scored, rank, qualifying status, signature and photograph.

Steps to check the EAMCET 2020 Results -

Step 1- Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2020 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the Result link available on the homepage

Step 3- Enter TS EAMCET 2020 Application or Registration Number, Date of Birth, Hall ticket number and Security Key

Step 4- Click on the Submit button

Step 5- Click on the link View Result

Step 6- Download and the result in PDF format for future reference

Based on the marks scored in the TS EAMCET, students will be able to take admissions in Agriculture, Medical and Engineering programmes in colleges across the state.

According to the tie-breaking rules for TS EAMCET, candidates having higher marks in Mathematics paper will be ranked higher. If it still results in a tie, marks scored in Physics will be taken into account. Also, older candidates will be ranked higher as compared to the younger ones, if there is a tie.