TS EAMCET Results 2021 LIVE updates: TSCHE Rank List at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Cut-off for Admissions

TS EAMCET Results 2021 LIVE updates: Over 2 lakh students will get their results for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2021 today. JNUTH on behalf of TSCHE will declare the results eamcet.tsche.ac.in at 11 am. Students will get their rank cards online.
This year, the rank of TS EAMCET ranks will be based on the entrance exams only. Earlier the TS Inter marks also used to be calculated as well. Once the rank is released, students can apply for counselling. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The counselling will begin on August 30. Students will have the choice to select the courses and colleges of choice.
As per the course-wise cut-off for the unreserved category, the expected cut-off for mechanical engineering is 1400 to 1430, for information technology, it is 6600 to 6690 while for electronics and communication engineering it is 500 to 560 and for computer science engineering it is 500 to 580.
TS EMACET Result 2021: Competition to go tougher
Competition to secure a seat in Telangana-based colleges is going to get tougher this year. More students are competing for a same number of seats. This year, all the 4.5 lakh students who applied for TS Inter exam have passed it. This is the first time that the board has a 100% pass percentage. Further, over 1.76 lakh students have got an A grade.
TS EAMCET Result 2021: How is Merit list prepared? Tie-resolution Formula
For the preparation of merit list, in case of more than one student securing the same combined score obtained as mentioned above, the tie shall be resolved to decide the relative ranking by successively considering the following -
i) The total Normalized marks secured in TS EAMCET-2021
ii) The normalized Marks secured in Mathematics in TS EAMCET-2021
iii) The normalized marks secured in Physics in TS EAMCET-2021
iv) The Percentage of Aggregate marks secured in the qualifying examination
v) If the tie still persists the date of birth of the concerned candidates, the older being given preference over the younger
TSEMACET Result 2021: Relaxations for SC, ST candidates
Rank obtained in TS EAMCET-2021 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for academic year 2021-2022 only. Rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at TS EAMCET-2021 by any candidate claiming as SC / ST Category will be cancelled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission to any course of study in any participating University / Institution
Step 1: Go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Search and click on the EAMCET results 2021 link that is available on the homepage
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth
Step 4: After providing details, click on submit. The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check the TS EAMCET result properly and then download it. Keep a hard copy for future reference or use
TSEAMCET Ranks to be calculated differently
This year, the class 12 or intermediate marks will not be taken into account while calculating the ranks of TS EAMCET. Every year, the marks obtained in TS inter carries 45 per cent weightage in the TS EAMCET rank calculation, however, this year, the rule has been scrapped as the exam was cancelled due to the pandemic.
TS EAMCET 2021: Expected course wise cut off for the unreserved category
Metallurgical Engineering - 5300 to 5380
Mechanical Engineering - 1400 to 1430
Information Technology - 6600 to 6690
Electronics and Communication Engineering - 500 to 560
Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1400 to 2470
Computer Science Engineering - 500 to 580
Civil Engineering - 1600 to 1690
Chemical Engineering - 4000 to 4070
Biomedical Engineering - 35500 to 35540
Metallurgical Engineering - 25800 to 25820
Mechanical Engineering - 13500 to 13580
Information Technology - 38400 to 38460
Electronics and Communication Engineering - 7700 to 7740
Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 9100 to 9170
Computer Science Engineering - 5400 to 5430
Civil Engineering - 10600 to 10640
Chemical Engineering - 11300 to 11370
Biomedical Engineering - 72800 to 72830
TSEAMCET Result 2021: What after the result?
Once the result is out, candidates will have to fill the counselling registration form online as well as make fee payments between August 30 to September 9. Certificate verification is likely to be held between September 4 to 9 and the provisional seat allotment result will be held on September 15.
Passing marks
TSEAMCET Result 2021: Passing marks
Students need to obtain at least 25% marks in the exam to be considered as pass, however, only passing the exam would not ensure admissions. To get a seat, students will have to participate in counselling processes. Seats will be allotted based on merit.
Only engineering entrance results today
TSEAMCET is held for entrance to multiple streams including engineering, agriculture, and medical. The result for only the engineering entrance is expected today. This year, as many as 2,51,606 students had registered for the exam out of which 86,644 had applied for the medical and agriculture stream while 1,64,962 registered for the engineering exam.
TS EAMCET Results 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, Sai Teja from Varanasi topped EAMCET while Tanuja Chukka topped the exam among females with an overall rank of 15. As many as 75.29% of candidates had cleared the engineering entrance exam.
