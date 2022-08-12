TS EAMCET Result 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the result for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2022 today. Once out, candidates will be able to check their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, and manabadi.co.in. The results will be released by the state education minister Savitha Indra Reddy anytime soon.

This year, TSCHE has decided to waive off 25 per cent marks weightage given to the intermediate or class 12 exams while calculating the TS EAMCET 2022 final results. This has been done as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 just like TS EAMCET-2021, TSCHE has said.

Those who pass the TS EAMCET 2022 will next have to participate in counselling to seek admission to college. Students will get their ranks, marks mentioned in their rank cards. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The counselling will begin soon. The date are yet to be announced by TSCHE. Students will have the choice to select the courses and colleges of choice.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to TS EAMCET website

Step 2: Locate the results link on the homepage, click on it

Step 3: Enter required results including application number, and date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your TS EAMCET result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the scorecard. Take a print out of the same for future use.

The engineering stream exam was held on July 18, 19 and 20 while the agriculture and medical stream exam was conducted on July 30 and 31. The engineering exam answer key was out on July 31 and the agriculture and medical answer key were released on August 4. The exams were held in the computer based test mode.

Last year, over 28,000 more students took TS EAMCET in 2021 than in the last three years. A total of 1,47,991 students wrote the engineering stream exam and 1,21,480 of them qualified. Thus, recording a pass percentage of 82.08 per cent. As many as 79,009 students appeared for the exam in the agriculture and pharmacy stream of which 73,070 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 92.48 per cent.

