TS EAMCET Results 2020 Declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; How to Check Online

TS EAMCET results 2020 were announced today on the official website of the exam at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The results of TS EAMCET 2020 were released by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. More than one lakh students sat for TS EAMCET 2020. Students take Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for getting admission into engineering, medical or agricultural programmes in various colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, held TS EAMCET 2020 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering was conducted from September 9 to September 14. For Agriculture and medical stream, TS EAMCET 2020 took place on September 28 and September 29.

How to check TS EAMCET 2020 results -

Step 1: On Google, type TS EAMCET 2020 in the search box

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage of the TS EAMCET 2020 website

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials

Step 4: TS EAMCET 2020 result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout of the result for the future reference

TS EAMCET 2020 results have been declared after carrying out the normalisation process for calculating the scores. This is done because the exam is conducted in multiple sessions and level of difficulty of questions varies in different sessions. So, in order to bring equivalence while providing scores, the normalisation process is carried out.

Those who get shortlisted will have to furnish several documents while appearing for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling process. The documents include TS EAMCET 2020 Rank Card, TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket, Aadhaar Card and mark sheets from Class 6 to Class 12, among others.

Shortlisted candidates will have to first register for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling process. The registration fee for candidates belonging to general category is Rs 1,200, while that for those from reserved category is Rs 600. Seats will be allotted on the basis of choices filled by candidates. However, TS EAMCET 2020 counselling dates have not been announced yet.