TS EAMCET Round Two Seat Allotment Results 2020 Declared; How to Check at tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana’s EAMCET round two seat allotment result 2020 has been declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The TS EAMCET round two seat allotment results 2020 can be found at tseamcet.nic.in/default.aspx — the official website of TS EAMCET.

TS EAMCET Round II seat allotment exam is taken by students who would like to take admissions in the state colleges of Telangana for pursuing undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. The TS EAMCET seat allotment is done on the basis of the marks scored in the common entrance exam.

Here are the steps to follow if you would like to check the TS EAMCET round two seat allotment results:

Step 1: Visit https://tseamcet.nic.in/default.aspx — the official website of TS EAMCET

Step 2: Find the option ‘Candidate login’ on the top bar of the homepage. Click it

Step 3: Log in to the candidate portal by filling in the login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth. You will also need to enter a security key

Step 4: You will find your TS EAMCET round two seat allotment results

If the student has been allotted a seat after the second round of TS EAMCET counselling, then s/he has to pay the fee and report online on or before November 17.

The documents required for verification of the TS EAMCET candidates are as follows:

· TS EAMCET 2020 scorecard

· TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket

· Photo ID proof of the candidate

· Certificate of passing from classes 6th to 12th

· Residential Certificate

· Domicile Certificate

· Transfer Certificate from school

Two more certificates are required if they are applicable to the candidate:

· Caste Certificate, if applicable

· Income certificate, if applicable

The round two counselling for TS EAMCET candidates had started from October 29. The last date to freeze options was October 31. Earlier, TS EAMCET first round counselling results were announced on October 24. The TS EAMCET candidates who were allotted seats had to pay fees and report online by October 28.