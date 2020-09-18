TS ECET 2020: Aspirants Can Apply for Counselling Till September 23, More Details at tsecetd.nic.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday, September 16, released the schedule for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling on its official website, tsecetd.nic.in. The aspirants can apply for TS ECET 2020 counselling latest by September 23.

There is also a provision for being a part of the TS ECET 2020 counselling process even if the person has not appeared for the TSCHE ECET examination. This provision, however, is only applicable for those belonging to the minority community.

An official notification has been issued, elaborating upon what criteria needs to be met in such a case.

The official notification on tsecetd.nic.in reads, “Minority candidates (Muslim / Christian) who have not qualified or not appeared in TSECET -2020 and who secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination will be considered for the leftover seats in respective minority colleges, if any, after exhausting all the qualified Minority candidates of TSECET-2020 in final phase of counselling”.

The TS ECET 2020 examination for engineering course was held between September 9 to September 14. The TS ECET 2020 exam for admission in agriculture courses was held on September 28 and September 29. The Telangana State Common Entrance Test 2020 was conducted in two shifts in computer based mode.

The TSECET 2020 is for those people who want to get admission in 2nd year of regular B.E. or B.Tech. courses in Telangana universities. The score of the TS ECET 2020 examination makes the aspirant eligible to apply in the state universities as well as Unaided Private Professional Institutions.

For the unversed, approximately 50 thousand people give the TS ECET examination every year. Under normal circumstances, the TSECET is conducted in May. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lowdown across the country, the exam could not be conducted on its usual time.

The Telangana government ensured that all safety measures are being undertaken in the centre. These measures usually include frequent sanitation and maintaining social distancing.