TS ECET 2021 Result Declared, How to Check Rank Cards

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2021 result has been declared. The rank cards have been issued along with the result. Candidates who appeared in the common entrance test can check the result on the official website of TS ECET, ecet.tsche.ac.in

The examination was held on August 3 in a computer-based type (CBT) and the answer key was released on August 6. Those who pass the exam will now be eligible to seek admission in Telanagana-based colleges based on counselling.

TS ECET 2021: How to check result and rank card

Step 1. Visit the official site of TS ECET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the TS ECET result 2021 link

Step 3. Enter the login details, that is, hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. Click on submit

Step 4. Your result and rank card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and save for further reference

The exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2021-2022. It is held for lateral admission into second-year regular BE and BTech courses in institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as well as for lateral admission into second-year BPharmacy courses at institutions approved by the Pharmacy Council of India.

