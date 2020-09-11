Take the pledge to vote

TS ECET Result 2020 Released at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Know How to Check Scores

TS ECET is a computer-based entrance test for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E./B.Tech. courses in both the University and Unaided Private Professional Institutions for diploma holders of Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) degree holders.

September 11, 2020
TS ECET Result 2020 Released at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Know How to Check Scores
Representative Image

The result for TS ECET 2020 conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has been released at the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in. Students who appeared for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2020 can check their result online.

How to check TS ECET Result 2020 online -

  • Step 1: Visit at ecet.tsche.ac.in

  • Step 2: Locate and Click on Link for TS ECET Result 2020 Link

  • Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and other details asked on the page

  • Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them

  • Step 5: Your TS ECET Result 2020 Scorecard / Rank Card would be displayed

  • Step 6: Download TS ECET Result 2020 Scorecard in PDF Format

The state-level exam witnesses participation of around 50,000 candidates annually. Although generally, the TSICET exam is conducted in the month of May, this year the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to postpone all state-level common entrance exams including TSICET in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The state conducted the entrance examination following all the precautions that were mentioned in the SOPs.

