TS EDCET Result 2020: Osmania University Declares TS Ed. CET Result at edcet.tsche.ac.in, Details Here

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2020 result has been declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in TS EDCET 2020 can check their result by using their Ed. CET 2020 roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth. The TS Ed. CET 2020 exam was conducted on October 1 and 3, 2020 and the answer key was released on October 8.

The varsity also provided the students an opportunity to challenge the TS Ed. CET 2020 answer key in case of any objections. The objection was accepted till October 11. Osmania University, Hyderabad releases the TS Ed. CET 2020 rank card after considering all the challenges and objections made in the answer key.

TS Ed. CET 2020 result: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link download the rank card

Step 3: Enter the Ed. CET 2020 hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Once you enter the required log in details carefully, click on the submit

Step 5: 'TS EDCET Result 2020' will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use

Candidates can download the TS EDCET 2020 rank card directly by clicking on the link.

The students successfully qualifying the TS EDCET 2020 will be offered admission to the B. Ed regular course in the colleges of education across Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021. The entrance exam was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The TS State Education Common Entrance Test was conducted in the computer-based test mode and had a total of 150 objective types (multiple choice) questions. The time duration for the exam was two hours. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates.