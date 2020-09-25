Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

TS ICET 2020 Hall Tickets Released at icet.tsche.ac.in, Find Direct Link to Admit Cards Here

The hall ticket for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 has been released on their website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA today.
Image for representation

The hall ticket for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 has been released on their website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Students can download their admit card online from the website of TS ICET 2020. For downloading, they need to fill in their TS ICET 2020 registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number in a window. Here is the direct link for TS ICET 2020 aspirants to download their admit cards.

The TS ICET 2020 test would be conducted on September 30 in the forenoon and afternoon shifts and on October 1 only in the afternoon shift. The TS ICET 2020 test centres will be Adilabad, Warangal and Visakhapatnam.

The last date for submission of application of TS ICET 2020 with late fee of Rs 1,000 is September 26, 2020. Applications will be only submitted via online mode.

TS ICET is conducted on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad by Kakatiya University, Warangal. It is an entrance test for admission in various state universities in the courses Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Kakatiya University is a public university located in Warangal, Telangana and received an A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India. The university has earlier conducted ICET several times between 2005 to 2014 and TS ICET from 2015 to 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TS ICET was delayed this year. In 2019, the exam was held in the month of May. The exam was earlier scheduled to happen in July this year.

In India, there are more than 58 lakh people infected with coronavirus and more than 92,000 lives have been claimed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Around the globe, the numbers are much higher with a total of 3.24 crore Covid-19 cases.

In 2019, over 49,000 people appeared for TS ICET. Results of the exam will be tentatively declared on October 23, 2020.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading